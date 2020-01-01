Chennaiyin's Csaba Laszlo angered by Ashique Kuruniyan

Playing as a left-back for Bengaluru, Ashique Kuruniyan made multiple errors in the first 10 minutes, one of which also led to Anirudh Thapa's injury

Chennaiyin registered their first defeat in the 2020-21 season as they lost 0-1 against Bengaluru at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Bengaluru talisman Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal of the match from the spot in the 56th minute.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo was infuriated by the actions of Ashique Kuruniyan as his challenge saw Anirudh Thapa eventually leaving the field in pain. The head coach said that Kuruniyan made at least three fouls in five minutes and suggested that the referee could have sent him off.

"Anirudh Thapa's injury, I think, he will be okay but I'm angry just because it looks like this player No.22 (Ashique) made three fouls in five minutes. This season I'm also angry about what happened because for most of it you can give a yellow or red card. I don't think it was the right decision," Laszlo said after the game.

Laszlo made three changes in the second half and Chennaiyin looked like the better side towards the end of the game. He said that his team played better football due to the change in the system.

"We were the better team (in the second half) mostly because we changed the system. And we tried to run and score. We tried. In the second half I think we played one-way football," Laszlo said.

Cnennaiyin FC will next take on FC on Wednesday.