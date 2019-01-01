Chelsea's new No. 10: Willian reveals he is to inherit shirt from departed Hazard

The Blues have a high-profile jersey up for grabs this summer, with the Brazil international forward claiming that he is ready to take it on

Willian claims he will be inheriting the number ten shirt from Eden Hazard, with Christian Pulisic seemingly set to fill a different jersey.

A new arrival at Stamford Bridge would have seemed a logical choice to fill the boots of a departed star turn in West London.

Hazard has completed a big-money move to , leaving behind a sizeable void.

United States international Pulisic is among those set to be charged with the task of trying to counter the departure of a talismanic figure.

He has, however, been eager to play down expectations and is keen to avoid being billed as the next Hazard for Chelsea.

With that in mind, the weight of filling the No. 10 spot is set to be passed elsewhere.

Willian, with six years in English football under his belt, is ready to step in and become a creative focal point for the Blues. He has donned number 22 since being snapped up from Anzhi Makhachkala, but says he has already been informed of a change in attire.

“Number ten is now mine. The club has said it will change [my shirt number] and it will be mine,” Willian told Desimpedidos.

The international is accustomed to filling that shirt and is looking forward to stepping into Hazard’s shoes.

He added: “I have always liked playing with number ten.

“Since I was a kid playing indoors football, I have always used the number ten. At Corinthians I was also number ten.”

With Willian set to succeed Hazard as ten, Pulisic will be taking on a different number.

His first outing for Chelsea, in a pre-season clash with Kawasaki Frontale, saw him take on the 24 shift. That squad number is up for grabs in the Blues’ first team squad.

If he takes it, then the path is cleared for Willian to follow in Hazard’s footsteps.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could have been another contender to take the number ten shirt, but he is just 18 years of age and currently nursing his way back from an Achilles injury.

There is also uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge, although new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is eager to get the exciting England international winger tied down to fresh terms.