Chelsea's Kounde transfer plan may be changed by Chalobah form, Tuchel admits

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trevoh Chalobah’s emergence could see Chelsea slow down their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea pushed hard for Kounde this summer, but Sevilla ultimately determined that the Blues' bid did not match their valuation of the France international.

Chalobah was initially supposed to go out on loan this term but his early-season performances convinced Tuchel to keep him at the club and this week, he signed a new contract through 2026.

“I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again because you cannot say what we wanted in the summer we do in the winter or the next summer. It is not like this," Tuchel said.

“Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group. You have atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special, hopefully, in the group.

“So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this if we see the same need, but clearly Trevoh is now here with us and he deserves to be here with us. It had nothing to do with if we can sign another central defender or not.

“But he stepped up. The responsibility was even more on his shoulders and he can handle it so far in a very impressive way. This is the situation and it has an effect on our next decisions in the next transfer period. It is always like this.”

Tuchel, who was appointed Chelsea manager in January, has also said he is hoping to stay with the club for a long time.

“I can tell you today I will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am and I enjoy working every single day in this club and in this league," Tuchel said.

“For me it is a perfect fit. From here we go but it’s a weekly business, maybe it’s a daily business, and I am fully aware of it.”

