Chelsea's Abraham ready for more penalty duty despite Super Cup miss

Jurgen Klopp's men got to lift the Europa League thanks to a miss from the Blues academy star, but he has no fear of stepping up once again

Tammy Abraham is ready to step up and take another penalty after his effort was saved by 's Adrian in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old was consoled by team-mates after his miss as Liverpool lifted the trophy following the 2-2 draw in Stadium.

There may be some concern that the homegrown talent will see his confidence crushed by the miss, but he is resolute about not letting the moment affect him.

“I’m always someone who believes in myself on penalties," Abraham said in Istanbul. "I had a few last season and a few important ones. Unfortunately today, probably one of my most important ones, I missed. It’s about how I react and just get my head up.

“I need to keep going. I’ve scored a few. Unfortunately, I missed one of the most important ones for . Keep going. They say the top players always miss penalties and it’s about how you react. I’ve just got to keep pushing myself.

"The boys have made it feel like nothing has even happened. Everyone’s had their arms around me. They’ve said the best players miss, it’s something to learn from. It’s better it happened now than later on. You grow into a man and learn from it.

"It’s a great bunch of boys. Now we’ve just got to focus on the game against Leicester."

Liverpool's unlikely hero was their second-choice goalkeeper Adrian, who is set to play more at his new club due to an injury to Alisson Becker in their Premier League opener against Norwich.

However, Blues fans took to social media complaining the former West Ham shot-stopper crept off his line to save Abraham's effort. Abraham hadn't given thought to his opposite number's actions, despite confusion about why VAR wasn't used in the UEFA showpiece.

“It is what it is. If they saw it, they saw. If they didn’t, they didn’t. That’s football at the end of the day,” he added.

Frank Lampard has put his trust in the striker, who scored 26 goals on loan at last season. The striker was pivotal to Dean Smith's side gaining promotion as he became the first player since 1977 to score more than 25 goals for the Midlands club.

He also struck home the winning penalty in the Championship Play-Off semi-final against . Still, Abraham has much to prove after his inclusion in Lampard's squad this season as he steps to Premier League level.

“It still hasn’t kicked in yet," he concluded. "I think when you’re given a chance like this you have to give your all for the team and feel like we’re really getting somewhere and things are looking positive. A lot of the boys see the way he wants us to play. We tried to play like that today.

"We showed a lot of glimpses of what we can do. We’re a threat. We’re good defensively and we can attack.

Article continues below

"We just have to build, go into the game on Sunday. Hopefully, get three points.

"I can’t ask for a better bunch of lads. I just have to push this season and hopefully we can be up there to fight for the title. Yeah we would’ve liked to win today and at United. Still early doors. Still got a long season ahead. Still in big competitions as well. It’s about how we react now.

"The points on Sunday will be massive for us. I think the fans will be behind us [against ]. We’ve given two good performances and they can see that. I believe they’ll be behind us and hopefully, we can give them a performance.”