Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues are desperately attempting to salvage a season that is slipping through their grasp and a win over the Red Devils would bring respite

Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Monday as they look to ensure their place in the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Maurizio Sarri's Blues have been going through a rocky patch of late, with their Premier League campaign suffering, but they come into the fifth-round tie buoyed by a win over Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, meanwhile, arrive in London on the back of a disappointing Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, which delivered a serious blow to their chances of progressing in that competition.

The teams could not be separated when they met at the same venue earlier this season, with Ross Barkley's injury-time equaliser rescuing a point for Chelsea.

Game Chelsea vs Manchester United Date Monday, February 18 Time 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast on television but will be available to live stream through ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on TV on BBC One and it can be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer service.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Luiz, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Ampadu Midfielders Jorginho, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, McEachran, Hazard, Pedro, Willian, Hudson-Odoi Forwards Higuain, Giroud

Chelsea have reported no new injuries ahead of the game, meaning they will have a full complement of players to choose from.

Sarri has previously used the competition to rotate his squad, however, and the same process could be seen on Monday, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi eager for a chance to play.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard; Higuain.

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw, Dalot, Young Midfielders Matic, Mata, Pogba, A. Pereira, Herrera, Fred, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Chong

Injuries mean that both Anthony Martial - who scored twice at Stamford Bridge in October - and Jesse Lingard will miss the tie against Chelsea. The pair join Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian on the sidelines.

Marcos Rojo remains a doubt for the game and Mason Greenwood was poised to feature, but his involvement has been scuppered by injury. However, United youth prospects Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have been training with the first team and may receive an opportunity to shine.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: Romero; Shaw, Bailly, Lindelof, Young; Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Sanchez; Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Hosts Chelsea are favourites to progress in the competition, with bet365 giving odds of 21/20 on a Blues victory.

Manchester United's chances of winning are rated at 11/4 and a draw, which would see the game go to extra time and potentially penalties, is also an 11/4 bet.

Match Preview

Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United were not up to the level required following their Champions League loss to PSG, which brought an end to an unbeaten run that ran for 11 games, and he will be eager to ensure it was a mere blip in programme by returning to winning ways on Monday.

The Norwegian has overseen a dramatic change in fortunes for the Old Trafford club since taking over from Jose Mourinho, with players such as Martial and Paul Pogba thriving under his leadership. Having previously masterminded victories over Tottenham and Arsenal, the defeat to PSG is a major test for the resurgent team as they head into a difficult run of fixtures.

The upcoming game against Chelsea is followed by, among others, encounters with Liverpool, PSG again, Arsenal and Manchester City, so the sooner they consign their loss to the Parisians to the past, the better.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have reached a critical juncture in their season, with Sarri forced to shield himself from the slings and arrows of critics following a humiliating and inconsistent period which saw his side concede six goals against Man City and four against Bournemouth.

Questions have now arisen over the former Napoli coach's suitability to deliver success, but he can strike back at that perception by mounting a serious defence of the FA Cup.

Should they pass this considerable hurdle, Chelsea will be just two games away from another shot at silverware at Wembley, something which could well buy Sarri more time.