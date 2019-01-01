Chelsea vs Manchester City Carabao Cup final: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The first major final of the season could mean the last nail in the coffin for one manager but the start of a glittering season for the other

and will meet in the final on Sunday at Wembley, just two weeks after Pep Guardiola's side demolished the Londoners 6-0 at the Etihad.

City are defending champions of the Carabao Cup and will be eager to haunt the Londoners once again, with star striker Sergio Aguero having scored a hat-trick during their most recent meeting in Manchester.

Maurizio Sarri's future at Stamford Bridge has been thrown in jeopardy ever since the 6-0 thumping but revenge against Man City in the final and lifting silverware could, for the time being, secure his job.

Game Chelsea vs Man City Date Sunday, February 24 Time 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports and livestreamed on Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Luiz, Christensen, Ampadu, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Kovacic Forwards Willian, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain

Sarri could be made to select Willy Callabero as goalkeeper should first-choice shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga miss out on the clash with injury.

Pedro and Davide Zappacosta are also doubts for the final, while Callum Hudson-Odoi could be handed an opportunity to start up front after his glittering form against in the .

Despite being the recipient of boos by Chelsea fans, Jorginho is expected to start in midfield with Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain leading the line.

Potential Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Higuain, Hazard.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Sandler, Zinchenko, Kompany Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Back-up goalkeeper Arijanet Muric could possibly start ahead of Ederson, while Gabriel Jesus, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are all undergoing late fitness tests ahead of the final.

The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane are also options for Guardiola.

Potential Man City XI: Muric; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva; B Silva, Aguero, Sterling

& Match Odds

Man City are priced at odds of winning 4/7 according to bet 365, while a draw during regular time is available at 18/5. A win for Chelsea is priced at 19/4.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Though Man City's 6-0 annihilation of Chelsea has been the low point of Sarri's reign – coming just weeks after a shock 4-0 loss to Bournemouth and a 2-0 defeat by – it was the Londoners who put an end to Guardiola's unbeaten Premier League season with a 2-0 victory in December.

Sarri will be counting on his team for a repeat of the earlier league performance as he seeks to assert his future at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be buoyed by strong recent performances against Malmo in the Europa League, though a 2-0 loss to in the barely a week ago will no doubt be fresh in their minds.

For Guardiola, lifting the Carabao Cup trophy could be the start of an epic pursuit of the quadruple, with his Man City side still strong challengers in the Premier League, and FA Cup.

Man City defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the Carabao Cup final a year ago, and have no weakness in buckling under pressure in cup competitions so far this season.

Aguero equalled Alan Shearer's record of most Premier League hat-tricks scored (11) when he last faced Chelsea and has been in incredible form in front of goal over the course of the current campaign.

Article continues below

Though he has been tipped to be given the sack as Chelsea manager, the Italian's record has seen him win 28 of his first 43 games in charge – one more than Guardiola managed at the Etihad in his debut campaign.

“Because he was lucky," Sarri said about the inconsistent treatment received between himself and Guardiola. "I don't know. You have to ask the club. You have to ask both, Manchester City and Chelsea. But I don't know if I am under pressure from my club or from you.

"I don't know at the moment. I think that, if you choose Guardiola, you have to wait because the club knows very well that Guardiola needs time. It's not really very easy for an English team to play that kind of football, so it's normal."