Chelsea urged to launch Icardi raid by Hasselbaink as Higuain is not the answer to striker problem

The former Blues frontman believes a prolific performer who has been enduring a tough time at Inter would be a perfect addition at Stamford Bridge

have been urged to make a move for striker Mauro Icardo if they seek more firepower this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain not considered to be the answer to their attacking problems.

Former Blues frontman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw Maurizio Sarri bring in one Argentine goal-getter during the January transfer window.

That gamble has not paid off as hoped, with Higuain finding the target just three times in 12 appearances.

He has expressed a desire to stay on at Stamford Bridge, but Sarri has been told to look elsewhere.

has been touted as the best hunting ground, with another prolific presence on the books at considered too old at 30 years of age.

Hasselbaink told Bwin of the potential options available to the Blues: “Chelsea are in desperate need of proven firepower so I would love to see them make a move for [Robert] Lewandowski or Icardi this summer.

“Icardi would be my preference as I’m a little bit worried about Lewandowski’s age.

“I think Icardi is a more realistic target while also being more likely to adapt to the Premier League.

“Lewandowski is a superb striker but he is the wrong side of 30 and we have seen with Higuain that is not an easy place to come at that stage of your career.”

Hasselbaink believes Higuain should be allowed to return to when his loan spell comes to an end but admits a few of those currently taking in spells outside of west London could be welcomed back into the fold.

He added, with the Blues currently contesting a two-window transfer embargo: “Chelsea have dozens of players out on loan and they may need to tap into that pool if they’re unable to make new signings for the next 12 months.

“I can see [Alvaro] Morata returning to Chelsea because I think the squad is in desperate need of a striker and [Gonzalo] Higuain hasn’t looked like the answer so far this season.

“[Kurt] Zouma might fancy his chances of coming back to Chelsea and becoming part of the squad, but I don’t think he would earn a regular starting role.

“[Tiemoue] Bakayoko will be moved on this summer because he hasn’t come remotely close to performing as he did at . That move simply hasn’t worked out for either party.

“There’s a couple of young players in the Championship, [Mason] Mount and [Jay] Dasilva, that might eye a role in the Chelsea squad next year similar to what [Callum] Hudson-Odoi has had this season.

“I’ve been impressed with both of them, but it’s a big step up from the Championship to performing for Chelsea so I do think next season might come too soon for them.”