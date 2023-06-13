Chelsea are in the market for a new goalkeeper and it appears they won't be able to sign one of their top targets, AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per a report from Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News), Chelsea's dream of luring French international Maignan to Stamford Bridge may be over. The AC Milan goalkeeper is not thought to be attracted to the prospect of joining them given their absence from European competitions next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, finishing in 12th position in the league. Meanwhile, Maignan helped Milan lift the Serie A title in 2021-22, and was crucial to leading the Rossoneri to the Champions League semi-finals this past season.

Even if the player's interests are not taken into account, Milan are simply not willing to offload one of their most important players in Maignan. The Italian outfit rejected Chelsea's first offer for Maignan as they consider him to be an "untransferable asset", writes Foot Mercato.

AND WHAT'S MORE: New head honcho Todd Boehly invested heavily in new talents across different areas of the squad over the last two transfer windows, barring the goalkeeper position.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga haven't proved to be effective players in the last two seasons, especially the former, who played a huge role in helping Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 but has since struggled with both form and injuries.

If the London outfit fails to sign Maignan, they could turn their attention towards Inter Milan's Andre Onana, whom they have been linked to.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAIGNAN? Following Hugo Lloris' retirement from international football, Maignan has taken over as the first-choice goalkeeper for France. The 27-year-old will be in action for Les Bleus against Gibraltar and Greece in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.