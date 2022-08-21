Chelsea thrashed at Elland Road! Leeds put Blues to the sword as Koulibaly sees red

- Mendy howler handed Leeds a gift
WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds took control in four first-half minutes as Brenden Aaronson punished Edouard Mendy for taking too long on the ball before Rodrigo nodded home from a freekick. Jack Harrison added a third in the second half as Leeds stood strong and denied Chelsea any real opportunities.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea now have just four points from their opening three games, whilst Leeds have risen to second position in the table following an electric start to the season. The Whites are one of only five teams to have won two of their first three fixtures this season.
ALL EYES ON: After his home debut last week, Chelsea fans would have been hoping for a bit more from Kalidou Koulibaly. Instead, the defender had a nightmare showing that saw him pick up a yellow after being turned by Brenden Aaronson in the first half which turned into a red late on as he was booked for another reckless challenge. One to forget for the Senegal international...
DID YOU KNOW? It was the first time that under Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea had gone in 2-0 down at half time. Chelsea have never won after being 2-0 down at half-time in the Premier League (D-3, L-43)
Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season, but have now picked up seven points from their opening three games. An incredible turnaround!
What a difference a full pre-season under Jesse Marsch has made at #LUFC. Unrecognisable from the Leeds side #CFC comfortably beat in May.— Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) August 21, 2022
Kai Havertz had a brutal match - but is this too harsh?
I don’t think there’s a single Premier League player whose reputation has been influenced more by one game than Kai Havertz. Take away the Champions League Final, has he really been that much better than Werner/Pulisic/Ziyech? I’m not so sure.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 21, 2022
Only one man can save Chelsea…. pic.twitter.com/iD2w6VqVLf— Castro1021 (@Castro1021) August 21, 2022
Still Chelsea have may need to look to the transfer market again to shore up their defence.
Chelsea have had some luck in playing an extremely weak Everton on the opening day and against a better team this could have been the outcome then.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 21, 2022
They massively raised their game against Tottenham, but have dipped back down in a hostile away atmosphere against a lesser team.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea host Leicester on August 27 as they look to shake off this defeat.