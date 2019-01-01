Chelsea star Pedro sets new mark with unparalleled trophy haul after Europa League triumph

The Spanish midfielder is no stranger to silverware, with the Blues' win in Baku taking his collection to a unique level

's final victory over has seen Blues winger Pedro add yet another trophy to his now unmatched collection.

The 31-year-old has won the , Premier League, Europa League, World Cup and the European Championship - a collection no other player in world football can match.

Pedro's list of silverware doesn't end there either with the former man also boasting five titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and an .

The Chelsea attacker played a key part in Chelsea's 4-1 victory against the Gunners on Wednesday as he scored his side's second goal on the hour mark.

After finishing third in the Premier League this season, the Blues' Europa League triumph proved an ideal, and now familiar way for Pedro to finish a season.

"For us, lifting a title is the best, most satisfying feeling," Pedro told Chelsea's website prior to the final.

"It means that we have done our job well over the course of the season and ultimately, to have the opportunity to feel that emotion when you lift the trophy is something unique.

He loves a trophy...@ChelseaFC's @_Pedro17_ becomes the first ever player to win the Premier League, World Cup, Euros, Champions League & Europa League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gNyZ8z0RCO — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2019

"You have to experience it to know what it feels like because you cannot put it into words.

"You’re always eager to keep winning titles and to keep winning trophies because it is important for your career and it helps you grow as a player.

"You can get bored of many things, but never winning. You always want to win as many trophies and titles as possible."

Pedro also became just the fifth player to score in the final of both the European Cup or Champions League and the UEFA Cup or Europa League. Allan Simonsen, Hernan Crespo, Dmitri Alenichev and Steven Gerrard preceded the international.

Article continues below

The club’s other scorers on the night also set some impressive marks, with Olivier Giroud surpassing Just Fontaine as the highest French scorer in a single European season. The legend's record had stood for 60 years.

Chelsea's Europa League win was likely Eden Hazard's final game for the club, meanwhile, with the Belgian admitting that the match in Baku is likely to have been his last ahead of a move to .

And he went out in style, netting his 20th and 21st goals of the season, his highest ever total for the Blues, while he also became the first player to score two in a European final for an English club since Mark Hughes for in the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup final against Barcelona.