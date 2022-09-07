Chelsea sack manager Tuchel after disappointing start to the season

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing start to the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Chelsea's disappointing start to the season they Have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, has proved the last straw for Todd Boehly as he removes his manager with immediate effect.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have picked up 10 points from five games so far this season, after spending the most of any club in the transfer market - £278.4 million ($319.9m/€323m). Tuchel also won the Champions League in 2021 with the club, subsequently winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues have lost to Southampton, Leeds and Zagreb so far this season, as well as being held at home by Tottenham. Performance levels have been far from ideal and Boehly has decided a managerial change is the answer to the problems they have faced on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea's official statement said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

Tuchel had a turbulent time at Chelsea despite his Champions League win...

Some are confused as to why Tuchel was backed in the summer and not given the chance to prove his worth with his new squad.

There is a whiff of deja vu in the air with the nature of the sacking of Tuchel, with Chelsea fans becoming accustom to the chop and change style Abramovich use to employ.

Was it the right decision to sack Tuchel?

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? As Chelsea hunt for Tuchel's replacement there is very little time to reflect on the decision. They take on west London rivals Fulham on September 10, before their second Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg on September 14.