Chelsea-linked Areola returns to PSG after end of Real Madrid loan

After returning to the French capital following the end of his loan spell in Spain, the Premier League could be the goalkeeper's next destination

Alphonse Areola has returned to from amid reports he is set for a Premier League move.

The goalkeeper joined Los Blancos on a season-long loan last September to provide cover for number one Thibaut Courtois, with Keylor Navas having moved in the opposite direction in a permanent deal.

Areola made just nine appearances for 's champions, though, and the Frenchman has been tipped to move on again with game time unlikely at PSG.

"Real Madrid confirmed they have brought Alphonse Areola's loan spell to an end," a team statement read.

"The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter.

"Real Madrid also thanks PSG for the chance to have had Alphonse Areola as part of our squad."

Reports in the English media said 27-year-old Areola has bought a house in London ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

Last month Areola's wife, Marrion, posted a picture on social media of the pair standing outside their new house in the English capital with the caption: "A few years ago our dream was to have our home in London. Our dream came true."

have been credited with an interest as the Blues appear keen to find a buyer for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was dropped for the final Premier League game of the season against as well as the defeat to last week.

were also touted as a potential destination to provide extra cover after Emiliano Martinez deputised when Bernd Leno sustained a knee injury in June, although the Argentinian's brilliant performances mean such a scenario may be unlikely.

international Areola joined PSG's youth academy at the age of 16 and made his first-team debut in 2013 before being sent on loan to Lens followed by temporary spells at Bastia and .

He returned to the French capital to compete with Kevin Trapp for a place in the starting XI and went on to feature 107 times for the club before the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.