Chelsea issue response to Drinkwater drink-driving reports
Chelsea
The Sun claims the midfielder was arrested following crashing into another vehicle after leaving a party early on Monday morning.
The crash left debris scattered all over the roadway while also flattening a fence.
Drinkwater
"We are aware of reports but we will want to establish all of the facts before commenting," a Chelsea spokesperson told Goal of the situation.
Elsewhere, a purported statement from the Cheshire police reads: “A 29-year-old man from Nether Alderley was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He is currently in custody assisting officers with their inquiries.”
The former Leicester man was originally signed by Antonio Conte for Chelsea at a fee of £35 million in September 2017, having won the Premier League title in 2016 alongside the likes of current team-mate N'Golo Kante.
But, unlike Kante, Drinkwater has struggled to lock down a regular role with Chelsea and has not made a competitive appearance in 13 months.
Drinkwater, who has earned three caps for England, has only appeared in the Community Shield for the Blues this season after making 22 appearances and scoring one goal in all competitions in 2017-18.
In December, Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Conte at the start of the season, said that the midfielder was free to move on from Chelsea if he wished to leave.
Chelsea went on to defeat West Ham 2-0 on Monday behind a pair of goals from Eden Hazard.
With the victory, the Blues sit third in the Premier League, two points ahead of rivals Tottenham, who have a game in hand.
But the club will now turn