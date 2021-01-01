Chelsea great Lampard becomes fifth Premier League Hall of Fame inductee

The former Blues midfielder has been recognised for his outstanding 20-year top-flight career

Chelsea great Frank Lampard has become the fifth inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Lampard joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane in the top-flight history books following a vote from the public.

The former Blues midfielder has been handed the league's highest individual honour after an outstanding 20-year career which also saw him take in spells at West Ham and Manchester City.

Lampard's Premier League record

Lampard began his career at West Ham in 1995, where he spent six years before being snapped up by Chelsea for £11 million.

The former England international went on to win three league titles while also receiving the coveted Player of the Year award for 2004-05 and becoming the Blues' all-time record scorer.

Lampard took in a brief spell at Manchester City in 2014 before hanging up his boots after a stint in MLS with New York City FC, leaving the Premier League as the highest-scoring midfielder in the competition's history with 177 goals.

A midfielder widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, viewed as a hero among @ChelseaFC fans and respected across the footballing divide



🔵 Frank Lampard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/EBZYOdVGjD — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2021

How many more players will be included in the class of 2021?

Newcastle legend Shearer and ex-Arsenal frontman Henry were named as the only two automatic inductees into the Hall of Fame last month, but a total of eight players will make up the class of 2021.

Cantona, Keane and Lampard are the first of the remaining six men to make the cut after a fan vote from an all-star shortlist containing 23 of the finest players in top-flight history.

Article continues below

Who are the remaining nominees?

The final three inductees will be revealed by the end of the week, with Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand among the remaining nominees.

The prestigious group is completed by Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright.

