Chelsea defender Thiago Silva reveals why he is nicknamed 'The Monster'

The vastly-experienced Brazilian centre-half is showing no sign of slowing down with the Blues after committing to a new contract

Thiago Silva has revealed why he is known as 'The Monster', with the Chelsea defender claiming to have been given that nickname in his younger years at Fluminense.

The Brazil international has certainly lived up to that moniker down the years, with the commanding centre-half still going strong at the age of 36.

He has committed to a new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge and, having helped to deliver Champions League glory in 2021, is determined to prove that he can remain a colossus at the heart of Thomas Tuchel's defensive unit.

What has been said?

Silva told the club's official website on how he became 'O Monstro': "Firstly, it was because of the good performances I’d put in, and due to the confidence that not only I, but all of the defence was giving to our goalkeeper.

"Actually, it was not the fans who came up with that nickname, it was the goalkeeper, Fernando Henrique [dos Anjos].

"He was the one who came up with that nickname after a move from the opposition in which I made a good recovery and was able to prevent them from scoring.

"Then, he looked at me and said ‘Nice one, Monster!’ Then the fans heard that through the microphones behind the goal and started calling me Monstro."

The bigger picture

Silva made his name in Europe after leaving Fluminense for AC Milan in 2009, with three years at San Siro followed by eight at Paris Saint-Germain.

Trophies have been collected in Italy, France and England, while 95 caps have been picked up with Brazil by a veteran performer currently on Copa America duty.

Silva is showing no sign of slowing down, with an ambitious character having spent his entire career learning from those around him so that he can compete at the peak of his powers.

He added on his role for club and country: "Forwards have less responsibility. They can do things using intuition. At the back, things are a bit more serious, in terms of positioning.

"I think that the 22-year-old Thiago was a guy who was willing to learn. Even though he had a good season with Fluminense, he still had a lot to learn.

"And the best thing is that I was prepared to learn, that’s what I consider the best thing. There’s no use in knowing that you need to learn if you lack the patience and the comprehension of things, because that doesn’t work."

