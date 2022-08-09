Chelsea Cucurella chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of Blues fans song for Spanish defender

GOAL has everything you need to know about the song dedicated to the west London club's newest signing

Marc Cucurella made his debut for Chelsea against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend and the travelling Blues got creative to pen a chant for their new signing. The Spanish defender moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton after Chelsea beat Manchester City and Barcelona to his signature by agreeing to pay £55 million (€65m/$67m) plus a potential £7m in add-ons.

When Cucurella walked onto the pitch as a second-half substitute he was greeted with a short and catchy chant from a section of the Chelsea support. Soon the chant started echoing across the away stand and there is little doubt it is here to stay.

GOAL has all the details about the chant, which carries the same tune as one that was initially made famous for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire.

What are the lyrics of Cucurella's chant?

The chant dedicated to Cucurella references his Spanish heritage and ends with a nod to his unique hairstyle.

Cucurrella, Cucurella,

He eats paella,

He drinks Estrella,

His hair is f*cking massive

(repeat ad infinitum)

What does the Cucurella chant mean?

The Cucurella chant is fun and it mostly deals with his Spanish nationality and eye-catching hairstyle.

Just like United's chant for Maguire, it is sung to the tune of the 1950s Mexican folk song La Bamba by Ritchie Valens.

Paella is a very popular Spanish dish of rice and saffron, cooked along with chicken or seafood and served in a large shallow pan. It has its origins in the Valencian region and is one of the best-known dishes of Spanish cuisine.

Meanwhile, the Estrella line references the popular beer brewed in Barcelona. The brand of lager is the oldest in the country and the Catalan and Spanish translation of "Estrella" means "star".

Lastly, there is a reference to the big bundle of hair that Cucurella sports. It is believed that while he was in the developmental stages of his career at La Masia he decided to grow his hair so his mother Patricia could spot him easily from the upper tier of the stands.