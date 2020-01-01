Chelsea can turn Bayern Munich tie around – Nollywood star Bigvai Jokotoye

Frank Lampard’s men are on the cusp of bowing out of the Champions League, yet, the movie star feels the Blues can produce a comeback in Germany

can still turn the tables on in Saturday’s clash, according to veteran Nigerian movie star Bigvai Jokotoye.



Having lost 3-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash, Frank Lampard’s men face an arduous task against the Bavarians in their quest to earn a berth to the next round.

Making matters worse, the Blues are rocked by an injury crisis on the back of their 2-1 final defeat to .

In addition, the Stamford Bridge giants will be without Marcos Alonso who was sent off in the first leg, while Jorginho’s yellow card in the game was his third in the competition and sees him also banned – leaving the club to look up to the youngsters for inspiration.

More teams

Many fans and experts have already written off Chelsea's chances of a turnaround, nevertheless, the Nollywood star who is a staunch Blue is thinking differently.

“Chelsea can turn the table around but it's going to be a very difficult thing to do,” Jokotoye told Goal.

“In a situation like this, everyone is expected to stay positive but that seems to be difficult now that Chelsea are massive underdogs to progress.



“To make matters worse, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Willian, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta are suffering from a string of injuries.



“Despite these challenges, I strongly believe that Chelsea will cause an upset in and qualify for the next phase of the championship.”

Lampard’s men took the lead against Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup final but still crumbled to Mikel Arteta’s men at Wembley through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace. Jokotoye is not expecting that to dampen their morale against Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, providing tips on what he would do if he was the Blues’ boss.

Article continues below

“Defeat is expected in football and as a team it's wrong to let that weigh you down,” he continued.

“I think Chelsea is a strong team that will not let the pain of losing the FA Cup to Arsenal affect them.

“If I were the manager in this situation of seeing my key players miss this game to injuries, I will encourage my players and let them know why we need to win this game at all cost."