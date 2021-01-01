'Chelsea can afford Kane but he will end up at Man City' - Bridge backs Tottenham striker to join Premier League champions

A former Blues defender and England international thinks the want-away Spurs star will take up a new challenge at Etihad Stadium this summer

Wayne Bridge has backed Harry Kane to join Manchester City instead of Chelsea if he leaves Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Kane is being tipped to bring his 11-year career at Spurs to an end after their final game of the 2020-21 season amid reported interest from a whole host of top clubs.

The 27-year-old's ambition for silverware is thought to be fueling his desire to leave, and Bridge thinks City have the edge over any other potential suitors after their latest trophy laden campaign.

What's been said?

The former Chelsea and England full-back told bettingexpert.com: "I’d love to see him at Chelsea and Roman [Abramovich] can afford him, but I have a feeling that he will end up going to Manchester City.

"Pep [Guardiola] being there might influence his decision to join City. City want and need a striker so I think he will end up there.

"Kane and Aguero are slightly different players but one thing they’ve got in common is they love scoring goals. I had the pleasure of playing with Aguero, he’s such a great goalscorer and Kane has shown he can do that as well, so on that basis, I think he’s a great replacement for him.

"The players that Kane can have around him at City - De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling - it’s like Christmas coming early for him.

"Manchester City have just won the league, so that and the players that they have could end up swaying Kane them. The players they’ve got and the way they’ve been playing could make him lean towards them."

Kane's stance on his future

Kane attempted to shed some light on his situation during a sit down with Gary Neville on his Youtube show 'The Overlap', admitting that he plans to meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss his next move.

“I think there is definitely a conversation to be had. It’s a moment where I have to reflect and have a conversation with the chairman," said the Spurs captain. "I hope we’ve a good enough relationship. After 16 years, I hope that we can have a honest conversation.

"I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be. I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs. People might say, 'he's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies', but I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play."

The bigger picture

Chelsea and City are among a select few clubs capable of arranging a deal for Kane amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with it reported that Spurs could demand as much as £150 million ($212m) for their star frontman.

Article continues below

Much could yet depend on who comes out on top when the Blues face off against Guardiola's side in the Champions League final in Portugal on May 29.

If Chelsea can secure European glory Kane could still sway in their direction, but should City complete an unprecedented treble then Manchester will likely be a more appealing next destination for a player seeking to add tangible success to his CV.

Further reading