Chelsea boss Tuchel on out-of-favour Lukaku: You never give up on players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he will not give up on Romelu Lukaku despite the striker's indifferent form.

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer but has fallen far short of expectations.

Tuchel, however, believes the Belgian is still just a moment away from hitting top gear and has full faith in his misfiring star.

What was said?

"It is pride for me and it should hopefully also be pride for him - and it is I guess," the manager explained to Sky Sports News.

"This is how we feel, we feel things getting personal then if we don't get it right and I feel it with any player. If we cannot get the best out of a player for the team it feels, personally for me I feel it and I don't want to have that feeling so.

"You never give up on players, you never give in, and I think Romelu is such a competitor that he feels the same and he behaves in the same way."

Tuchel added to reporters on Tuesday: "All he needs is that spark. He maybe would've been a natural starter against Crystal Palace given the minutes Kai (Havertz) has played.

"But after a period of injury he lacked the fitness for matches. I don't point the finger at him, it's just a fact... Romelu should have had a goal against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace, but if he plays we need all that he has."

The bigger picture

Lukaku was Chelsea's star signing in the summer of 2021 when he rejoined the club following two spectacular seasons in Serie A.

He has been far from his best, though, netting just five times in 20 Premier League outings this season - compared to 24 in his final league term with Inter.

The Belgian also courted fans' scorn when he publicly questioned Tuchel's tactics in a frank interview with Italian television, additionally suggesting he would be open to a move back to Milan.

Recent reports claim that Chelsea may already be prepared to cut their losses on the player, with his former club and Paris Saint-Germain among those rumoured to be interested in his services.

