Charlton Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Charlton come into the second leg with a one-goal lead after Doncaster failed to put away a significant amount of chances on target in the first leg

Doncaster Rovers will travel to Charlton Athletic in their League One play-off semi-final second leg, with the South Yorkshire side trailing on aggregate 2-1.

In the first leg, Charlton's Lyle Taylor was instrumental in his side's win, scoring their first and assisting their second, with Doncaster's Matty Blair scoring to get his side back into the tie in the 87th minute of the game.

Both teams have it all to play for in this match, and the winners will face Sunderland at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

Game Charlton Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers Date Friday, May 17 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed via SKY GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football SKY GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Charlton squad Goalkeepers Phillips, Maxwell Defenders Purrington, Sarr, Bauer, Bielik, Dijksteel, Page, Pearce, Solly, Midfielders Aribo, Cullen, Morgan, Marshall, Forster-Caskey, Fosu-Henry, Reeves, Pratley, Williams, Lapslie Forwards Parker, Taylor, Vetokele,

Igor Vetekele is a doubt to start as he struggles with a thigh injury, but other than him, Charlton have a fully-fit squad.

Possible Charlton starting XI: Phillips, Purrington, Sarr, Bauer, Bielik, Djiksteel, Aribo, Cullen, Morgan, Parker, Taylor

Position Doncaster squad Goalkeepers Lawler, Marosi, Jones Defenders Andrew, Wright, Butler, Anderson, Amos,Blaney, Downing, Lewis Midfielders Whiteman, Rowe, Rawford, Beestin, Kane, Blair, Sadlier, Coppinger, Forwards Wilks, Marquis, May. Smith

Doncaster manager Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad, with midfielders Alfie Beestin and Ben Whiteman both returning from injury.

Possible Doncaster starting XI: Marosi, Blair, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane, Wilks, Coppinger, Rowe, Marquis

Betting & Match Odds

Charlton are odds-on favourites at 19/20 on Bet365 , while Doncaster can be backed at 3/1 and the draw is priced at 12/5

Match Preview

With home advantage, and one-goal lead, it’s no surprise Charlton are the favourites to reach the final, and the stats and recent form back up that status, too.

Doncaster have only won one of their last 10 away games - a 1-0 victory over Bradford City, who finished at the bottom of the league - and Charlton have beaten Rovers five times in their last six meetings at The Valley, while the Addicks' forward Taylor has been involved in 13 goals in his last 11 league games, including an assist and a goal for himself in the first leg.

McCann's side do have a glimmer of hope, though, as they demonstrated they are an attacking threat in the first leg, although they will need to improve on just two shots on target from 16 attempts.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, the Addicks' manager Lee Bowyer told the official Charlton website : "We’ve got a one-goal lead going into the home leg, so we’re in a good position especially with our home record this season.

"But we have to respect Doncaster, they’re a good side.

"They’ve got players that can hurt you and they’re good from set pieces. We just have to be professional and have the right attitude and not take our foot off the pedal, which I doubt will happen anyway because the group that we have has been exceptional all season."

Doncaster centre-back Andy Butler told Doncaster Rovers' official website : “It was a tough game back at our place, but the late goal really does change things for us, at two goals down it can be a mountain to climb, but we really showed what we could do with the second-half performance and we’ll be looking to draw on that.

“People say that it’s half-time, if we hold anything back then it’s too late, we go there full of confidence and we want to go out and put on a good show, we’ve seen so many comebacks over the last week and you can’t write anyone off, especially us.

“We made them back off and forced them into a different shape, we just have to keep going until the final whistle and not stop until it goes, it’s a different game now and we have to go down there and express ourselves.”

The winners of the tie will take on Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley on May 26, after the Black Cats beat Portsmouth 1-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final.