Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Barcelona vs Liverpool on?

Jurgen Klopp's side visit Camp Nou as they aim to take the upper hand in their Champions League semi-final against the champions of La Liga

play host to in the semi-finals on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

The is only the first leg of a much-anticipated tie, the winner of which will face either or in the final at ’s Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

Whether it is Ernesto Valverde or Jurgen Klopp’s side that win through, they will start that match in the Spanish capital as favourites, with Ajax having taken the upper hand to meet them there thanks to their 1-0 success over Spurs in London on Tuesday.

Both of these clubs are highly experienced when it comes to playing European matches of such magnitude, with the Reds runners-up to last year and Barca winners of the competition three times in the last 10 years.

Between them, they have lifted the European Cup an incredible 10 times.

An entertaining encounter is expected, with many of the game’s finest attacking players on display, from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona’s ranks, to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on Liverpool’s roster.

As such, it is a game that many football fans will consider essential viewing.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the first-leg encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Barcelona vs Liverpool on?

Barcelona vs Liverpool will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Barcelona vs Liverpool can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Barcelona vs Liverpool on?

Barcelona vs Liverpool will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.