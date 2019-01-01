Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Liverpool vs Barcelona on?

Jurgen Klopp's side are hoping for a magical night at Anfield as they seek to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Lionel Messi & Co

If are to reach the final, they will require an incredible Anfield comeback against .

Lionel Messi inspired the Catalan side to a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou last week, capping the match with an outstanding late free-kick that will live long in the memory.

While Ernesto Valverde's side had the luxury of being able to rest players at the weekend, the Reds had to fight tooth and nail to secure a 3-2 victory away to Newcastle that keeps their Premier League title hopes burning.

While Messi & Co. had their feet up, Jurgen Klopp was forced to throw his full strength side at the Magpies and they suffered as Mohamed Salah was forced off with a head injury that will prevent him from playing on Tuesday.

To rub salt into the wound, Manchester City scored a dramatic winner against Leicester on Monday that means the Citizens are hot favourites to take the domestic league title again.

Liverpool will be determined that a remarkable season does not end without silverware, yet it will take a comeback of historic proportions for them to oust an in-form and rested Barca.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for this blockbuster encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Liverpool vs Barcelona on?

Liverpool vs Barcelona will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Liverpool vs Barcelona can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Liverpool vs Barcelona on?

Liverpool vs Barcelona will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.