Champions League last 16: Matches, schedule, UK & U.S. TV channels and live streams

With the tournament resuming, Goal brings you all the details, including which television channels have all the games

The first action of 2020 will be played in February and March as the last-16 stage of the competition approaches.

Premier League and teams account for 50 per cent of the competitors, with the rest coming from , the and .

More teams

Goal brings you all you need to know about when the Champions League last-16 games are - with the full schedule - as well as how to watch live on TV in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Contents

Champions League last 16: Fixtures & results

Team Agg. Team 1st Leg 2nd Leg - Feb 18 Mar 11 - PSG Feb 18 Mar 11 - Feb 19 Mar 10 - Feb 19 Mar 10 - Feb 25 Mar 18 - Feb 25 Mar 18 - Feb 26 Mar 17 - Feb 26 Mar 17

The 2019-20 Champions League last 16 has paired some of the continent's biggest clubs against each other.

Reigning champions Liverpool face off against La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, while across the Spanish capital Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Barcelona will hope to end their Champions League disappointment this season, but they must overcome the Gennaro Gattuso-led Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus take on Ligue 1 side Lyon, while Bayern Munich lock horns with Chelsea. North London side Tottenham also have Bundesliga opposition in the form of RB Leipzig.

Tournament first-timers Atalanta face off against Valencia and, finally, will attempt to get past Borussia Dortmund.

Return to top

Champions League last 16: UK TV channels & live streams

BT Sport holds the broadcasting rights to Champions League football in the UK and each game will be shown live on its channels.

You can see which channels will be showing each game live below.

Champions League last 16: First legs

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (GMT) Feb 18 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 18 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 19 Atalanta vs Valencia BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 19 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 25 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 25 Napoli vs Barcelona BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 26 Lyon vs Juventus BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 26 Real Madrid vs Manchester City BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm

BT Sport 2 will show Liverpool's showdown with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City versus Real Madrid and Chelsea's game against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona versus Napoli will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, as will Juventus' game against Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain versus Borussia Dortmund.

First-leg matches will be played on Tuesday February 18, Wednesday February 19, Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26.

Champions League last 16: Second legs

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (GMT) Mar 10 RB Leipzig vs Tottenham BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 10 Valencia vs Atalanta BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 11 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 11 PSG vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 17 Juventus vs Lyon BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 17 Manchester City vs Real Madrid BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 18 Barcelona vs Napoli BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 18 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm

Second-leg matches will also be spread across BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 3.

BT Sport 2 will have Liverpool's return leg against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, as well as RB Leipzig versus Tottenham, Manchester City's home tie against Real Madrid and Chelsea's visit to Bayern Munich.

BT Sport 3 will be showing Juventus versus Lyon, Barcelona's game against Napoli at Camp Nou, PSG versus Dortmund and Valencia versus Atalanta.

Those games will be played on Tuesday March 10, Wednesday March 11, Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18.

Return to top

Champions League last 16: U.S. TV channels & live streams

Broadcasting rights for the Champions League in the US are held by Univision, TUDN, TNT and B/R Live.

You can see which channels the games are being broadcast on in the tables below.

Champions League last 16: First legs

Date Match US TV channel / stream Kick-off (ET / PT) Feb 18 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Univision / TUDN / B/R Live / TNT 3pm / 12 noon Feb 18 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 19 Atalanta vs Valencia UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 19 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig TUDN / TNT / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 25 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich TUDN / TNT / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 25 Napoli vs Barcelona UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 26 Lyon vs Juventus UniMas / Univision NOW / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon Feb 26 Real Madrid vs Manchester City Univision / TUDN / TNT / Univision NOW / WatchTNT / TUDN En Vivo / B/R Live 3pm / 12 noon

Liverpool will continue their title defence away to Atletico Madrid live on Univision, TUDN and TNT. Real Madrid and Manchester City play live on Univision, TUDN and TNT as well.

Barcelona's first leg against Napoli will be shown live on UniMas, as will Juventus' trip to Lyon, among others.

Article continues below

Champions League last 16: Second legs

Date Match US TV channel / stream Kick-off (ET / PT) Mar 10 RB Leipzig vs Tottenham TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 10 Valencia vs Atalanta TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 11 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 11 PSG vs Borussia Dortmund TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 17 Juventus vs Lyon TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 17 Manchester City vs Real Madrid TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 18 Barcelona vs Napoli TBC 3pm / 12 noon Mar 18 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea TBC 3pm / 12 noon

US broadcasters will confirm their schedules for the Champions League second-leg games closer to the dates.

As with the first legs, games will be spread across Univision, UniMas, TUDN, TNT and so on.

Return to top