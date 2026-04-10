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Champions League: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming

Europe’s biggest international club competition – the Champions League – delivers spectacular action and thrilling clashes week after week. For all the details on where to watch the matches, head over to SPOX.

Founded in 1955 as the European Cup, the Champions League still captivates millions of fans today. Each season, the continent’s elite clubs battle for the prestigious trophy; record holders Real Madrid boast 15 winners’ medals. Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed four of those titles personally. He also holds the competition’s records for appearances (183 games) and goals scored (140).

Want to know who’s showing the games live on TV or streaming them online?

Below, find all broadcast details at a glance: who is showing the matches live on TV and via live stream.

How long do DAZN and Amazon Prime Video still hold the TV rights?

DAZN will remain the “home of the UEFA Champions League” until 2027, as almost all matches will be broadcast there on TV and via livestream. The only exception: the top Champions League match will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video every Tuesday. If a German team reaches the final, the final will also be shown on free-to-air TV.

Choose the package that suits youand sign up today.

From the 2027/28 season through to the 2030/31 campaign, Paramount+ will broadcast the majority of Champions League matches. Prime Video will, however, continue to show the featured Wednesday-night clash.

Prime Video willcontinue to broadcast the Wednesday night top game.

DAZN and Sky, meanwhile, failed to secure any packages.

For live streaming anywhere in the world,consider a VPN servicesuch as NordVPN.

Champions League broadcast overview: Who shows the matches live on TV and via livestream? – Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX regularly runs live tickers for selected matches, so you won’t miss any key action; look for them on the homepage.

Champions League broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV and via livestream? – The profile

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID-TROPHYGetty Images

FactQuick info
OrganiserUEFA
Founded1955 (as the European Cup; since 1992–93, the Champions League)
Teams

36

Matchdays

17

Most appearancesCristiano Ronaldo (183)
Top scorerCristiano Ronaldo (140)
Most successful club: Real Madrid (15 titles)Real Madrid (15 titles)
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