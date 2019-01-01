CFL 2019: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal share honours in goalless Kolkata derby

Both slides slipped further away from the title race with Mohun Bagan hovering narrowly over the relegation spot...

and played out a goal-less draw in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Kolkata derby on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Alejandro Menendez made six changes to the East Bengal starting XI which defeated Aryan 3-0 in their last match. Mehtab Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Ronaldo Oliveira, Marcos Jimenez and Pintu Mahata replaced Asheer Akhtar, Samad Ali Mallick, Manoj Mohammed, Boithang Haokip, Bidyasagar Singh and Jaime Santos Colado.

Meanwhile, Antonio Vicuna decided to leave star striker Salva Chamorro on the bench. Joseba Beitia returned to the starting XI along with Ashutosh Mehta and Surabuddin Mallick.

Mohun Bagan started the match on the ascendancy as the Red and Golds opted to stay back and focus on counter-attacks. Bagan came close to score the opening goal in the second minute of the match when Beitia delivered a curling free-kick into the box but unfortunately Francisco Morante failed to apply the finishing touch.

Both the teams squandered easy chances just five minutes before the half-time whistle. First Marcos followed a through ball from Pintu inside the box but his poor first touch allowed Debjit Majumder to come out of his line and collect the ball.

From the counter-attack, Mohun Bagan’s VP Suhair found himself one on one with Lalthuammawia Ralte after Mehtab Singh and Marti Crespi were caught napping. Suhair, however, failed to find the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan got another chance at the hour-mark when Ashutosh Mehta sent a curling low cross inside the box but, once again, Suhair failed to tap in with the ball ultimately going wide.

Alejandro Menendez introduced two of his finest players - Jaime Santos and Bidyasagar Singh - from the bench in the 70th minute to go for the kill.

East Bengal failed to produce their usual attractive possession-based football as Alejandro Menendez’s men looked to play it safe throughout the 90 minutes. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, looked more comfortable with the ball but lacked firepower upfront.

Alexander Romario could have killed the game in the 91st minute after he received a curling cross from Beitia but he failed to find the back of the net.