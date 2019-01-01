CFL 2019: Antonio Vicuna - We lost the match in first half itself

The Mohun Bagan coach accepted that his team’s performance was below par and their mistakes cost them the game….

Spanish coach Antonio Vicuna’s honeymoon period with ended in just the second match of the season as the Kolkata giants got humbled by minnows Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) opener on Monday.

After a winning start to their season in the Durand Cup against rivals Mohammedan , the defeat against Peerless came as a shock for the club loyalists.

Speaking about the match, Vicuna said, “It was a surprise for everybody. We did not expect such a result in this match. It was a difficult match, we lost it in the first half itself. We gave the opponents a lot of space. We knew how dangerous Kromah can be and prepared accordingly. We didn't do well. We weren't the best team when we won three days ago and we weren't the worst team today.”

The Spaniard did not give any excuse and accepted that his team made mistakes. He said, “I don't like excuses. Today (Monday), we had more chances than we had in our first game. At the beginning of the second half, we were better but we made a lot of mistakes.”

Mohun Bagan’s defence has been their biggest worry since the first match and on Monday, they leaked three goals. Vicuna made two changes in the backline from the first game as he benched Spaniard Francisco Morante and Ashutosh Mehta.

Vicuna explained why he chose to omit Morante from the starting lineup. “Fran Morantes is important for us. He did not finish the last game and I decided not to play him from the beginning.”

The Bagan boss also had a suggestion for the CFL organisers. He suggested that the league should have the option more substitutions as the team is taking part in the two competitions parallel.

Vicuna said, “The conditions were very tough. In these type of tournaments, they must consider allowing more substitutions because we are playing every few days, it is difficult. But, we knew it was going to be like that. Again, no excuses. We know it is our job. We are putting out the best team to win. Losing today was very hard. But, I have told in the dressing room that we have thirty points to get. If we get it, we are going to be the champions.”