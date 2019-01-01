Central Coast Mariners 0 Adelaide United 1: Isaias seals much-needed win as Karacan sees red

Adelaide United recorded their first A-League win in six games as Isaias Sanchez's first-half volley sunk 10-man Central Coast Mariners 1-0 on Sunday.

Midfielder Isaias ran on to a looping headed clearance to fire in the only goal of the game from the edge of the penalty area 10 minutes before the interval at Central Coast Stadium.

His strike was enough to clinch Adelaide their first victory since February 2, meaning they move above Melbourne City into fifth place in the table after 23 rounds of the season.

The Mariners came into the contest off a dramatic 3-2 result against Newcastle Jets, but the competition's bottom side failed to record back-to-back triumphs for the first time since the end of 2017.

They did hit the woodwork prior to conceding, Aiden O'Neill seeing his attempt clip the crossbar after he was teed up by Jordan Murray.

The home side's hopes of launching a late fightback were dealt a blow with the dismissal of Jem Karacan, the midfielder picking up his second yellow card in the 72nd minute for a heavy challenge on Michael Jakobsen.