Video: Celtic's Dubai training camp - day 2

Neil Lennon's Celtic team trained in Dubai on their second day at their winter camp.



are training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai where trained last year.

A fantastic night with @DubaiHoopsCSC as fans got the chance to meet first team stars Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Jeremie Frimpong and the manager, Neil Lennon! 🍀



A fun Q&A followed by a signing and selfie session - thanks for coming, Celts! #BhoysInDubai 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/daiYXuo3WF — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 6, 2020

Some of the Celtic players spent the night before meeting and greeting local fans from their Dubai Celtic Supporters Club.You can follow all their activites using the #DubaiHoops and #BoysInDubai hastags.