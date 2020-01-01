Video: Celtic's Dubai training camp - day 2
Celtic Twitter
Celtic are training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai where Manchester United trained last year.
Some of the Celtic players spent the night before meeting and greeting local fans from their Dubai Celtic Supporters Club.
👐 The Great Wall 👐#BhoysInDubai🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Re9rJnk9jx— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 6, 2020
A fantastic night with @DubaiHoopsCSC as fans got the chance to meet first team stars Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Jeremie Frimpong and the manager, Neil Lennon! 🍀— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 6, 2020
A fun Q&A followed by a signing and selfie session - thanks for coming, Celts! #BhoysInDubai 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/daiYXuo3WF
You can follow all their activites using the #DubaiHoops and #BoysInDubai hastags.