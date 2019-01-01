Celtic urged to explore Roberts option as Hoops legend talks up third spell at Parkhead

The Manchester City midfielder has previously taken in two loan stints with the Scottish champions and may be available again in the summer window

have been urged to explore the possibility of bringing Patrick Roberts back to the club for a third spell, with Davie Hay of the opinion that the midfielder would be a shrewd addition.

The 22-year-old first made his way to Glasgow back in the winter transfer window of 2016, with a productive 18-month agreement delivering two title triumphs and 17 goals.

Having been impressed by the talented winger, the Hoops quickly put another season-long deal in place.

The 2017-18 campaign was not as successful for Roberts, with a hamstring problem keeping him sidelined for long periods.

He has since gone on to try his luck in Spain with Girona, but has endured another difficult season at a relegation-threatened club and will be back at City over the summer and approaching the final year of his contract.

Celtic legend Hay believes those at Parkhead should be looking to snap Roberts up once more, telling the Evening Times: “The winger hasn’t really hit the heights we all know that he is capable of in on loan from Manchester City this season, but he did exceptionally well at Celtic in his spell up in and he is still young at 22.

“Whether it would be a possibility or not I’m not sure, because he will be going into the final year of his contract with Manchester City, but he really enjoyed his time up here and I’m sure the player himself would be open to the possibility of a return.

“His second season wasn’t as successful as his first, but he got an injury and then the form of James Forrest meant that he couldn’t get back into the team regularly.

“I think that the two of them could play in the same team and maybe switch flanks.

“With Scott Sinclair’s future looking uncertain, he is one who would be almost certain to have an impact.”

City acquired Roberts from in 2015 after seeing him make a senior breakthrough with the Cottagers at 17 years of age.

He has, however, made just three competitive appearances for the Blues, with only one of those coming off the bench in the Premier League.