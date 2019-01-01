Celtic sign former France Under-20 international Jullien from Toulouse

The defender was a member of the team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2013 and joins the Bhoys on a four-year deal

have completed the signing of defender Christopher Jullien from on a four-year deal, the club have announced.

The central defender spent three seasons with the side where he made over 100 appearances and scored eight goals.

The 26-year-old, who began his career with Auxerre before a three-year spell with German side SC , was a member of the team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2013.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Jullien told the club website. “I’ve had a warm welcome, so everything is perfect! I can’t wait to start here. I already know the stadium is amazing and the fans are crazy and really get behind the team.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of these fans. It’s an experience I’m excited for and, like I say, I just can’t wait to get started. I’m so happy to be finally be here.

“It’s achievements like this team have made that you dream of when you start out in football," he said. "I will try to bring everything for the team. This is a team who have won a lot. Last year they achieved a big thing and I’m going to try and give everything I can.

“I’m going to join the team on Sunday and I’m going to try and be ready for these big games coming up so I can help the team bring football back to this stadium.”

Jullien joins the champions as they begin their campaign for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title and a fourth consecutive domestic treble.

The club will also return to the Champions League next month at the first qualifying round stage against FK Sarajevo of -Herzegovina.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon said: “We’ve got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to add further quality to the group, and that’s what we’ve got with Christopher.

“I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters.”