Celtic F.C. train in Dubai despite the political situation in the Middle East

Celtic are in Dubai for their mid-season training camp despite an escalation in tensions in the Middle-East.

The assassination of a high-profile Iranian military leader in Iraq by the USA has raised safety concerns around the region for all Westerns. Undeterred have proceeded with their plans to have a winter training camp in the United Arab Emirates. The offical club’s twitter account posted photos and videos of the successful session on a rare cloudy Monday in Dubai.

The Bhoys assistant manager John Kennedy said the trip would benefit the team by taking some time out of and the Scottish weather. “It gives us a perfect environment, great training facility, hotel as well which gives us the top standards in terms of what we want to do and gives us a great chance to do some work on the training pitch which is very important this time of year” he said.



December is an intense month in terms of the number of games played in the Scottish Premiership and Kennedy stated that the break will bring many benefits to the squad as a whole especially in regard to injuries sustained during that period.

The team arrived off the back of a loss to arch rivals and are looking to regroup and bounce back against Partick Thistle on the 18th January in the Scottish Cup.