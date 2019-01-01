Celtic fans left guessing after Uefa tweet on Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama

The Celtic fans are holding out on hope that the Kenyan midfield star could make a return after seeing a bizarre Uefa tweet

Celtic fans have urged midfielder Victor Wanyama to return ‘home’.

The former Hoops star, 27, has been linked to West Brom and AS Roma as he faces an exit from Tottenham. However, on Friday, a tweet on the official Uefa account, left Celtic fans holding out on hope that Wanyama could return.

The Uefa account tweeted an image of the Kenyan captain with the caption "Friday Feeling", and in a Celtic kit, from when he was part of the Scottish Premiership outfit between 2011 and 2013, plus emojis of a shamrock and three flexing biceps.

Wanyama became a fan favourite during his two years at Celtic between 2011 and 2013, making 91 appearances in all competitions and scoring 13 goals.

He eventually joined Southampton in a £12.5million deal before making the move to Tottenham in 2016.

Below are some of the tweets from Celtic fans.

Excuse me have you just leaked the biggest deal in world football — - (@Matthew67_) January 11, 2019

Time to come home big man!!! — Mikey Kennedy (@punkboxer1) January 11, 2019

Please make it happen Article continues below — Martybhoy7 (@EmmJNor) January 11, 2019

Imagine if he came back on loan... the world would explode — Dylan Gaffney🇮🇪 (@DylanGaffney1) January 11, 2019