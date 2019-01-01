Cedric Bakambu secures DR Congo's qualification for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Beijing Guoan star scored the only goal at the Stade des Martyrs as the Leopards confirmed their place in Egypt

Cedric Bakambu secured DR Congo's qualification for 2019 with his goal that gave them a 1-0 victory over Liberia on Sunday.

Following a goalless first half, the 27-year-old broke the deadlock in Kinshasa with his 57th-minute effort that handed Florent Ibenge's side maximum points to finish ahead of their visitors.

The victory made them the second team, after Zimbabwe, to qualify from Group G for the 2019 Afcon finals scheduled to commence later in June.

DR Congo concluded their qualifying campaign with nine points from six games, two points behind leaders Zimbabwe.