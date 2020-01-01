Cavani & Telles in Man Utd’s Champions League squad but Jones, Rojo & Romero miss out

The Red Devils are preparing to compete on an elite European stage once again, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finalising his plans for the group stage

have included summer signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek in their 2020-21 squad, but Phil Jones, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are among those to miss out.

The Red Devils are readying themselves for a return to elite European competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the process of finalising those plans, with his 28-man squad for the group stage put in place.

Some tough decisions have been made when piecing together a squad that will face Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

That draw has been billed as the 'Group of Death', with United having some serious challenges to overcome in order to reach the knockout rounds.

Solskjaer does, however, have plenty of experience and match-winning talent at his disposal.

He has added to that pool by bringing in proven Uruguayan frontman Cavani, Brazilian left-back Telles and Dutch playmaker Van de Beek.

They will all be eager to impress when the Red Devils open their continental campaign away at PSG on October 20.

Another addition in the most recent window, highly-rated youngster Facundo Pellistri, is also included in Solskjaer’s squad.

Jesse Lingard is also included despite seeing regular questions asked of his future.

The international will hope that he can do enough to see game time, with other international performers being completely overlooked.

Long-serving defender Jones falls into that category, with the 28-year-old still nursing a knock that has kept him out of action since before Project Restart.

Rojo is another versatile option that misses out, with the Argentine having pushed for a move elsewhere over the summer only to end up staying in Manchester.

His fellow countryman Romero is another who wants out of Old Trafford, and could still get his wish amid links to teams in , and he will not fill one of three goalkeeping spots in United’s Champions League squad.

Those places have gone to David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant.

There are no other surprises in Solskjaer’s selections, with Cavani joined in the striking department by current No.9 Anthony Martial and Nigerian frontman Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United’s 2020-21 Champions League squad in full

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.