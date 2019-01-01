Cavani should be a Dortmund transfer target – Guerreiro

The France-born defender played against the PSG star in Ligue 1 and believes a player of his type would be a huge asset to BVB

full-back Raphael Guerreiro says that his side should make a push to sign ace Edinson Cavani.



The international striker, who has a wealth of top-level experience under his belt, is struggling to find game time at Parc des Princes following the arrival of Mauro Icardi from in the summer.



And with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the disposal of the Parisian side, there is no shortage of offensive talent in the team.



Conversely, Dortmund are finding their pool has been put under pressure due to the ongoing injury troubles of Paco Alcacer, the only recognised centre-forward on their books.



“A guy like Cavani would help,” Guerreiro admitted to 19:09 - der schwarzgelbe Talk, having played against the South American while in with Lorient.



Cavani, who is now 32 years old, moved to PSG from in 2013 and has scored at a prolific rate in , surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tally to become their leading marksman.



However, he has been pushed to second choice in the pecking order behind Icardi this term and has made only 10 appearances this season, totalling 217 minutes.



In addition, his contract is up at the end of the season, which means that he could be available on a cut-price deal.



He had been expected to play in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against but misses out on the PSG squad because of a calf problem sustained at the end of training on Friday.



With BVB set to make a move in January, there have been links to many players, including sensation Erling Braut Haaland, who has netted an astonishing 27 goals in just 20 outings for the Austrian champions this season and is available for a fixed price of just €20 million (£17m/$22m).



Despite a shortage of striking options, Dortmund have still managed to score 28 goals in 13 matches, while they have installed themselves fifth in the standings, five points behind early pace setters .



On Saturday, they play at home to before a critical match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday that will determine their future in the competition.

