Cavani joins Ibrahimovic and Sheringham in rare Manchester United club with long-range screamer against Fulham

In netting his 10th goal of the season, the Uruguayan has achieved a less-than-common feat among Red Devils veterans through the years

Edinson Cavani joined a rare club in Manchester United colours after netting a goal of the season contender against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Uruguay international, who put pen to paper on a year-long extension with the club last week , scored a long-range 40-yard screamer to open the scoring against the Cottagers at Old Trafford, for his first home goal in front of fans this term.

The veteran striker's superb effort, which caught former Paris Saint-Germain team=mate Alphonse Areola not only increased the carnival atmosphere inside the Theatre of Dreams as spectators were welcomed back for the first time since March last year, but also ensured that he followed in the footsteps of two prior Red Devils heroes with his latest finish.

What has Cavani achieved?

In notching up his 10th league goal of the campaign, the 34-year-old has become only the third Manchester United player to hit the milestone in a single campaign at the age of 33 or over at the start of the season.

He has followed in the footsteps of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former team-mate Teddy Sheringham, who nabbed a similar haul in 2000-01, and the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who rustled up the same target in 2016-17.

Cavani still has some way to go to catch either however; ex-Tottenham man Sheringham netted 15 overall in the Premier League that season, as United hoisted the title, while Ibrahimovic managed 17 as he helped drive the club to success in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

In addition, Cavani has now matched the tally of goals fellow countryman Diego Forlan scored during his two-term spell at Old Trafford, in 37 fewer games than the former Golden Ball winner managed.

