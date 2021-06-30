Catch UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final games on DStv and GOtv

Switzerland will face Spain in Saint Petersburg, while England would be gunning for victory against Ukraine

As the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament enters the quarterfinal stage, SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv get a front row seat to watch the international knockout football.



The matches are scheduled for Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd of July, with four titanic battles.

The action gets underway early on Friday evening with Switzerland taking on Spain in Saint Petersburg. Spain have become the rising force of the tournament after scoring 10 goals in their last two matches, while the Swiss are fresh from their upset win (via penalties) over world champions France in the Round of 16 and have started to dream of glory. This clash will air live at 5 pm on SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

The second match on Friday night is an all-heavyweight clash between Belgium and Italy in Munich at 8pm. The Red Devils are looking to justify their world number one ranking but will likely have to cope without key men Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

For the Azzurri, they will again be reliant on their strength in depth. This will be live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

Saturday’s early game is the meeting of the two surprise packages of the tournament, with the Czech Republic facing Denmark in Baku at 5pm. The Czechs are flying high after their stunning upset win over the Netherlands, but the Danes are continuing to ride the emotional wave driving them forward in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse early in the tournament. Catch this match live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

The quarter-finals wrap up on Saturday night with the meeting of Ukraine and England in Rome at 8pm. The Three Lions are in ecstasy after a historic 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16, but Ukraine’s last-gasp, extra-time win over Sweden shows that they are dangerous opponents. This will air live on SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32)

