Casillas advised to rest for up to two to three months after heart attack

The goalkeeper is set to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday but will require daily check-ups and medication to aid his recovery

goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been told he will require two to three months of rest and recuperation after his heart attack, Goal understands.

The 37-year-old was hospitalised on Wednesday after suffering the heart attack while training with Porto and required emergency surgery.

Casillas, who is doing well and in stable condition, is expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday.

After his release, Casillas is expected to have daily follow-ups, while being placed on medication to aid his recovery.

With a minimum two-month expected recovery time, the goalkeeper will be sidelined for the remainder of Porto’s season.

“All under control here,” Casillas wrote from his hospital bed. “A bit of a shock but I'm full of strength. Thanks very much to everyone for the messages of support and love."

The future for Casillas is uncertain, even after his expected recovery time.

Some doctors have insisted a return to football is unlikely for the 37-year-old former Spain international, while even some at Porto believe he should hang up his gloves.

However, there has been no decision made yet on the goalkeeper, who has a contract through 2020 and an option for another year beyond, with Porto doctors saying that will be discussed at a later time.

"It will also depend on his willingness to continue," Nélson Puga, the Portuguese club's doctor, said in an interview with Porto Canal. "It is only after much dialogue that we will decide whether to continue.”

One of the most decorated goalkeepers in history, Casillas joined Porto in 2015 and has won one Liga title with the Portuguese giants.

Prior to that, he was a five-time winner with Real Madrid, as well taking the crown three times with the capital club and the twice.

The former Madrid captain also was between the posts for when the nation won its first ever World Cup in 2010 in .

Casillas also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championship with La Roja.

He recently signed a two-year extension with Porto in March after guiding the club to the Champions League knockout stages once more.