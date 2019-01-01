Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba gutted over season-ending injury

The 34-year-old will miss the remaining games of the Bluebirds this term after suffering a knee ligament injury

defender Sol Bamba has reacted after confirmation of his abrupt end to the 2018-19 season.

The Cote d’Ivoire international was stretchered off in the first half of Cardiff’s 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Scans have now revealed that the defender has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery. The injury will rule him out of the remaining games of the 2018-19 campaign.

“It is with great sadness that I have to leave my teammates for the rest of the season, with my latest injury being diagnosed as a ruptured ACL,” Bamba tweeted.

“I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support I have received since the game. Not just from Cardiff fans but from football fans all over. I have read every one of them and I thank you so much. I don’t take this support for granted.

“Of course it is a big blow for me at the moment but we have to think about the club first anf focus on our goal to achieve, that is staying up.

“It has always been my dream to play in the and this season have been lucky enough to do so. Unfortunately my season has come to an end quicker than expected but I remain confident: you guys know me for a long time now, I will work hard and always stay positive during my rehab and will be the very first supporter of the team until I am joining them again in the Premier League next season.

“The team and the gaffer have my full support and will be there behind them for the final nine games. See you guys at the stadium very soon hopefully.”

Prior to the injury, Bamba had been a regular fixture for Neil Warnock’s men, featuring in all but one of their league games, helping them to keep seven clean sheets and capping it with four goals.

Cardiff, 18th in the log, will hope to brighten their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season with victory over on Saturday.