Camila Cabello complains of 'rude' fans following Champions League final performance

The singer took to Twitter to voice her frustration at the behaviour of supporters during her performance at the Stade de France

Camila Cabello hit out at the "rude" fans after they sang over her performance at the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old singer took to the stage to perform the opening ceremony for the final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

But Cabello's voice was overpowered by the thousands of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who sang over her.

What has Cabello said about the Champions League final ceremony?

Cabello took to Twitter to voice her frustration, though she has since deleted the posts.

She wrote: “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams’ anthems so loud during our performance.

"Like, my team and I worked tireless for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.

“Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

What happened at the final?

The fans' treatment of Cabello was not the most controversial incident around the match.

Kick-off had to be delayed for over 35 minutes because of trouble outside the stadium, with a large number of supporters denied entry despite having tickets.

Some supporters resorted to climbing over barriers to get into the stadium, resulting in police using tear gas in an attempt to control the situation.

The game eventually got underway and Madrid went on to claim the European title with a 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's team.

