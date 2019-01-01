Cameroon's Eric Choupo-Moting wins first career title with PSG

Thomas Tuchel's men confirmed their Ligue 1 triumph after Lille were held by Toulouse earlier on Sunday

forward Eric Choupo-Moting has secured his first career title on Sunday following PSG's French triumph.

After back-to-back defeats delayed their title party, 's stalemate earlier on Sunday sealed the Parisians' league title, however, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick later in the day returned the Parc des Princes outfit back to winning ways with their first victory since April 3.

A 3-1 win over on Sunday evening started the celebrations in the Parc des Princes but Choupo-Moting was not among the 15-man squad called up by Thomas Tuchel.

Choupo-Moting joined PSG from last summer and has featured in 28 matches across all competitions with three goals to his credit.

After 33 round of games in the French top-flight this term, the Paris outfit have a 19-point lead above second-placed Lille with 84 points in the bag.

Choupo-Moting will hope to clinch his second title when PSG take on in the Coupe de final on April 27.

On the international scene, Choupo-Moting's Cameroon have drawn in Group F at the 2019 in .

They will begin their title defence campaign with a date against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before locking horns against and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.