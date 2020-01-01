Cameroon striker Ekogo sets targets with Zenit Saint Petersburg

Having completed her move, the striker has shared her dreams before her debut for the club and welcomes the battle for her place

Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Tatiana Ekogo says she has set herself targets in terms of goals as she looks to excel in the Russian Superliga this season.

The 23-year-old sealed her move to the Saint Petersburg-based side on Saturday from Yenisey after concluding her usual medicals and agreeing on personal terms with the blue-white-blue club.

At Yenisey, the Cameroonian enjoyed an exciting debut season in the Russian top-flight as she featured in 18 matches in all competitions and scored four goals in the process last season.

Having completed her paperwork, the forward, who was delighted about joining Olga Poryadina's team, is upbeat on adapting quickly to life and hitting the ground running for Zenit.

"I'm glad to be here, I feel great. It is a great honour to be part of this team," Ekogo told the club website.

"I am sure that there are many interesting games and bright moments ahead of us. I haven't had time yet to get to know all the girls on the team properly.

"But I see that there is a pleasant atmosphere here, everyone is very friendly and welcoming. Hope to adapt quickly as a team."

While having many goals in mind, she expressed her eagerness to make the best of the opportunity given to her to play in the top-flight.

"My target is to score as many goals as possible, to benefit the team," she continued.

"I remember my feelings when I scored the first goal in the Russian championship. It was a goal against Chertanovo.

"I want to experience such emotions as often as possible, playing for Zenit. Yes, I have already seen a lot, so I can say with confidence that Saint Petersburg is a very beautiful city.

"I really like it here. I think that in the future I can learn a lot of interesting things about the history of this place and become a part of it."