Ajara Nchout: Cameroon striker at the double as Valerenga thrash Roa

The red-hot attacker was on target twice as the Pride of Oslo stunned the hosts in Oslo

Ajara Nchout has continued to fire on all cylinders for Valerenga after scoring a brace in Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of Roa in a Toppserien match in Oslo.

The 27-year-old returned with a bang having netted a hat-trick in her side's 4-1 win over in a friendly on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the visitors made a strong start as Natasha Dowie put them in front just 24 minutes into the match.

However, Synne Hensen netted the equaliser for the home side three minutes later at the Roabanen.

In the 31st minute, Dejana Stefanovic restored the visitors' lead before Nchout added the third on the brink of half-time.

The Cameroonian, whose goal against New Zealand was voted the second-best Women's World Cup goal at the 2019 event, completed her brace a minute after the restart.

Despite Jensen's second goal of the game for the hosts, Celin Ildhusoy and Ingrid Sondena scored to complete the rout for the Pride of Oslo.

The brace means Nchout, who played the duration of the match, has now scored five goals in 10 matches for Valerenga this season

The win takes Valerenga to fourth on the Toppserien log with 20 points from 11 games this season.

They will travel to face Fortuna Ålesund in the Norwegian Women's Cup on Wednesday before hosting Kolbotn on Saturday.