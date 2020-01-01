'It's the stuff of dreams!' - Calvert-Lewin delighted to score on England debut after 'long road' to international stage

The Everton striker said he felt "comfortable" leading the line during his first senior outing for the Three Lions at Wembley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin said it was the "stuff of dreams" to score on his debut after a "long road" to the international stage.

Calvert-Lewin was handed his first senior start for the Three Lions as arrived at Wembley for a home nations friendly clash on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old didn't take long to make his mark, rising to head home a pinpoint Jack Grealish cross in the 26th minute to open the scoring.

The in-form striker is the first Everton player to score for England at Wembley in 35 years, and now has 10 goals to his name in seven matches for club and country at the start of the new season.

Danny Ings and Conor Coady rounded off a comfortable 3-0 victory for Gareth Southgate's side, with Calvert-Lewin getting 60 minutes under his belt in total ahead of next week's UEFA Nation's League doubleheader against and .

The Toffees frontman expressed his delight after the final whistle, telling ITV Sport : "Absolutely [a dream debut]. It's a shame there are no fans here to celebrate and my family aren't here, it's bittersweet in that sense but to score on my debut it's the stuff of dreams.

"I've worked very hard to get here, it's felt like a long road but I'm very happy to be here and to get the opportunity and the goal."

The moment you dream about as a kid 🦋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/NoR8wCb4Nf — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) October 8, 2020

Calvert-Lewin added on Grealish's contribution and how he has settled into the squad since receiving his maiden call-up: "He's a top player, I've seen it already. He has bags of ability and I knew if he got in that position he would get the cross in [for my goal].

"I felt comfortable. The lads have welcomed me in and I felt comfortable from the moment I walked through the door. I went out and the main objective was to enjoy myself."

Asked if he hopes to retain a spot in Southgate's line up when England resume their Nation's League campaign on Sunday: "I dont know what [going off early] suggests but I enjoyed the time I had on the pitch and I'm ready to step in when needed."