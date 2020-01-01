Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Salah secures his place in the ultimate team

Liverpool's winger beats out Son Heung-min to secure his place in Warzone's ultimate team

Mohamed Salah has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a cambo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

More teams

For the seventh poll, we had a duel between Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min who were representing Azur from the Allegiance team and Ronin from the Coalition team respectively.

Article continues below

Salah led the poll with 72% of the votes (24144) beating out Spurs' midfielder who ended up with 28% of the votes (9413).

Stay tuned for our next poll...