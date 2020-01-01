Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Jan Oblak is the goalkeeper of the utlimate team

Jan Oblak beats out Manuel Neuer in a very fierce competition

's Jan Oblak was voted as the goalkeeper of Call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a cambo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics to them.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the first poll, we had a fierce competition between Jan Oblak and Manuel Neuer who were representing D-DAY from Coalition team and Minotaur for Allegiance team respectively.

Oblak led the table with 55% of the votes (2876) beating out the Manuel Neuer who ended up with 45% of the votes (2375).