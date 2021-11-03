Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer ... More Modes, more Combat possibilities, and more ways to squad up

Call of Duty: Vanguard, is set to be released very very soon on November 5th, 2021. It will put players in the shoes of a global force of Operators in a down-the-barrel experience of brute force weaponry.

Players have a lot to expect since day 1 of Vanguard’s multiplayer: up to 16 maps for traditional core play, 4 maps for 2v2 Gunfights, and one Champion Hill experience.

More Modes to Play

In addition to the classic fan favorite modes returning such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Search & Destroy, Vanguard will introduce a new multiplayer game mode:

Patrol:

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Patrol Mode is heavily inspired by the classic mode Hardpoint.

In Hardpoint, players fight over a zone that moves across the map.

The zone has several set points, with players able to memorize them and set up at the next position. They must hold the points to build score and work towards a win, and the objective-oriented nature of the mode has made it a favorite amongst many players.

Just like Hardpoint, Patrol features a zone that players need to stand in so they can build up score for their team. However, the key difference between the two modes is that the zone is constantly moving in Patrol. This means that players trying to win need to move along with the zone, something that could risk them being flanked or killed by people waiting in the moving zone’s path.

More Combat options

A new Combat Pacing system will be available with 3 options open to the players when queuing up for Multiplayer:



Tactical: The same experience that players are used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6.

Assault: This option provides balanced Combat Pacing that gives players enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. Assault is a middle ground between Tactical and Blitz. Player counts will vary between 20 and 28 players.

Blitz: High-action lobbies that see the intensity cranked up to frenetic levels. Prepare for plenty of combat when choosing to join a Blitz. Player counts will vary between 28 and 48 players.

Players can also set the Combat Pacing to “All” and get a variety of Combat Paces between each match.

More Ways to Squad Up: Clans and Group Rewards

The Clan system will feature elements from the Modern Warfare (2019) Regiment’s system, which will be carried forward and renamed “Groups”.

Clans will feature bespoke progression, emblems, and even Battle Pass–related rewards unlocked for the entire group, giving players and their squamates something to aim for outside of victories during play sessions.

Finally, PlayStation players will be able to take advantage of many PS specifics:

-Battle Pass Bonus: Players will be able to get on the front foot with additional tier skips

-PlayStation Party Bonus: PlayStation players that party together will rise on every front with faster XP gains

-Double XP Program: Players can double their Vanguard experience with more Double XP events

Extra Loadouts: More customization with PlayStation

PS+ More exclusive seasonal content

*PS players receive select bonus content and benefits not available on other platforms until Nov. 1, 2022

Call of Duty Vanguard launches on November 5th on all platforms.