Caf postpones 2021 African U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September

The travel restrictions in several countries due to Covid-19 cases have forced the African body to postpone the matches indefinitely

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has decided to postpone the first round 2021 Women's World Cup qualifying matches, given the travel restriction situation in numerous countries on the continent.

Caf had earlier chalked out a schedule to hold the first round in September before the second and third in October and November. Now the matches have been further postponed indefinitely.

were billed to face . Gabon take on Congo, while Liberia engage just as Burkina Faso tackle , with the first leg between September 4-6 and second leg a week later.

In other first-round fixtures, face-off with Guinea-Bissau and battle , while Botswana fight it out with as Ethiopia challenge Zimbabwe.

A statement from Caf read:" Due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup / 2020 scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed.

"The first round first leg was fixed for 3-5 September 2020 with the return leg from 10-12 September 2020.

"The revised fixtures for the qualifiers will be announced in due course after consultation with various stakeholders.

"Meanwhile, Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities with regards to the hosting of the matches, and will make pronouncements accordingly in the event of developments that will affect playing a match at the designated venue."

Two teams will qualify to represent Africa at the final tournament from 20 January – 6 February 2021 in Costa Rica and Panama.