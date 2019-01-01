Caf orders Ismaily to play CS Constantine behind closed doors

Ismaily will play their Caf Confederation Cup Group C match against Algerian champions CS Constantine behind closed doors on Saturday.

Caf have fined Ismaily and ordered the Egyptian side to play their next Caf home game inside an empty stadium.

The punishment comes after Ismaily fans’ violent behavior resulted in the abandonment of the club's second group game which they were trailing 2-1 to Club Africain at home.

This saw Ismaily being expelled from the tournament by Caf, before a successful appeal led to that decision being reduced to just a fine and stadium sanctions.

BBC Sport reported on Caf’s latest decision on Ismaily, saying the club will pay $40 000 on top of playing their next home game behind closed doors.

The Caf Disciplinary Board announced it's decision on Ismaily.

"...the disciplinary board, took the following decisions against Ismaily: A fine of $ 40,000 (forty thousand dollars) for the offences committed leading to the interruptions in the 46th, 72th and 86th minutes and the referee’s decision to end the match; An obligation to play their next two matches behind closed-doors, in accordance with Article 100 of the Disciplinary Code; The disciplinary board also decided to hand a suspended sentence for one match on condition that Ismaily is not found guilty of a similar offence in any competition in the next 24-months from date of this judgment," read the announcement on the Caf website.

Ismaily also confirmed the punishment on their website. “It is noteworthy that Ismaily have chosen Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria to host the match (against Constantine) which will be held without fans’ presence according to the penalty Caf,” said the club.

The abandoned match against Club Africain has also been awarded to the Tunisians on a 3-0 scoline.

This leaves Ismaily without a win in Group C after also losing 2-0 away at Mazembe.