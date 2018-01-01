Caf move Caf Super Cup to Qatar

It would be the first time ever for the Caf Super Cup to be played outside Africa.

Caf have decided that the 2018 Super Cup between Esperance and Raja Casablanca would be played in Qatar.

While yet to reveal the dates of the Super Cup, Caf announced that the match would be staged in Qatar, a first in the history of the match that pits Caf Champions League winners and Confederation Cup chamopions.

"Caf executive committee decided that Total Caf Super Cup 2018 between Espérance Sportive de Tunis & Raja Club Athletic will be played in Qatar .. Date and time will be announced later," announced Caf.

Caf Champions League winners Esperance will square off with Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca in a North African Affair.

Qatar is familiar territory for the two clubs who usually play Qatari sides in the Arab Club Championship.

Caf's move however appears to have not been well received in Tunisia, with an ex-spokesperson for the Esperance Ultras telling BBC Sport, "This is our 100th anniversary and we want to play this game here."

The Caf Super Cup was first played in 1993 and Egyptian giants Al Ahly have won a record six titles.

Esperance and Raja have one Super Cup each and Wydad Casablanca are the holders.